2 dead, 20 injured in Honolulu, Hawaii fireworks explosion

HONOLULU -- Two people were killed and 20 others injured after a fireworks explosion on Honolulu, Hawaii on New Year's Day, authorities said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded just after midnight to a firework explosion, according to ABC News.

Paramedics responded and two people were pronounced dead on the scene and 20 others were transported to hospitals in serious or critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

Stay with us for the latest details on this developing story.