How the Harris/Trump presidential debate is expected to boost Philadelphia's economy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will be at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia for their first debate on Tuesday night.

And there's no debating the fact that hosting such a massive event is a big boost to the city's economy.

While there is no live audience, the debate is still drawing in hundreds of people, from the media to politicians and of course staff members -- including security for both the Harris and Trump campaigns.

People on both sides of the aisle agree on how the debate will affect the city's bottom line.

"It's normally very good for the local economy," said Marques Reed of Bassetts Ice Cream.

Some added that hosting the debate here is creating a huge opportunity for businesses across the city.

"It will fill our rooms for several days because you have the Secret Service advanced team coming in ahead of time, you have the media coming in. And not only that, when I heard it was early in the week I also knew we'd get a lot of Sunday night stays, which are very coveted in our industry," said Ed Grose, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association.

Without the debate, experts say this would have been a tough time for the hospitality industry, which employs 70,000 people in the city.

"We don't have any conventions in town," Grose said. "We've lost an Eagles home game because they're in Brazil, so this is a very much-needed shot in the arm for us."

Hotels have not fully recovered from the pandemic, experts say, expecting to finish the year at around 64% occupancy versus over 80% pre-pandemic.

"There will be extra hours for people working in the hospitality industry. Also very good for Uber drivers, very good for bars, restaurants," he said.

"I think it's great. It'll bring more people into the city. They'll see how beautiful our city is," said Carmen of Carmen's Famous Italian Hoagies and Cheese Steaks at Reading Terminal Market.

And to top it all off, visitors won't only be getting to experience the debate, but Philadelphia culture as well.

"It's just a good chance to meet some new people and have some new people try some new things," said Reed.

Business owners say they hope those who are visiting get a full feel for Philadelphia and continue coming back.

