Investigation underway after body found inside vehicle in Chester, Delaware County

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway into the discovery of a body inside a vehicle in Chester, Delaware County.

The car was parked on the 900 block of 7th Street on Sunday afternoon.

Police have not released an identity of the victim, the gender or the cause of death.