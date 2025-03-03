Investigation underway after shooting in police station parking lot in Paulsboro, New Jersey

An investigation is underway after a shooting in the parking lot of a police station in Paulsboro, New Jersey.

PAULSBORO, NJ (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in the parking lot of a police station in Paulsboro, New Jersey.

It happened just before midnight in the 1200 block of North Delaware Street.

Police were focused on a silver BMW that had the front passenger window shot out.

It happened outside the Paulsboro Administration Building, which is also home to the borough government.

Action News has been told the gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital, but there is no word on their identity or condition.

