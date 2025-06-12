Israel considering military action against Iran in coming days: Sources

Israel is considering taking military action against Iran in the coming days, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

The sources were not aware of a specific U.S. role in an Israeli strike on Iran, though it is possible the U.S. could play a logistical role and share intelligence with Israel that could be used for such a strike.

The U.S. currently has planned nuclear talks with Iranian officials this weekend.

"Senior Advisor and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to travel to Muscat on Sunday for a sixth round of talks with Iran," according to a source familiar with his plans. "Discussions are expected to be both direct and indirect, as in previous rounds."

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Thursday his country will continue to enrich uranium and vowed to rebuild facilities should they be destroyed, as tensions in the Middle East around a potential U.S.-Iran nuclear deal and a possible Israeli strike if there is no deal both hang in the balance.

"We will go our own way, and we will have the enrichment," Pezeshkian said during remarks in Ilam, a western province of Iran.

"We will build this country with these very young people. It's not like if, for example, someone bombs our place, that's the end of it. All this is in mind. Whatever they do, we will rebuild," Pezeshkian added.

