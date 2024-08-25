Israel launches preemptive strike on Hezbollah in Lebanon, IDF says

An Israeli airstrike Saturday killed 18 members of a family in Gaza as mediators have hope for successful cease-fire talks in the Israel-Hamas war.

JERUSALEM -- Israel launched a preemptive strike on Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a video on X.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified the Hezbollah terrorist organization preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory," Hagari said.

"In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians," Hagari continued.

Lebanese media reported strikes in the country's south without immediately providing more details. Social media footage showed what appeared to be strikes in southern Lebanon.

Tel Aviv Ben Gurion International Airport has temporarily closed Sunday morning, officials said.

"Due to the security situation, the departures this morning from Tel Aviv will be delayed, and will not take off in the next few hours. Flights en route to Israel will be directed to land at alternative airports in the region," Israel Airports Authority said in a statement.

Fears have been high in recent weeks that the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip could escalate into a regional conflict after an Israeli strike killed a senior Hezbollah commander and a suspected Israeli assassination operation in Iran killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.