Israeli flag on Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia replaced after being vandalized

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Israeli flag that hangs on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Center City Philadelphia was vandalized.

But it was quickly replaced with a new one.

Photos showed the flag spray-painted in red.

It's not known what time this happened, but it was discovered on Friday morning.

The flag flies in front of the Holocaust memorial.

There was no word on who might have vandalized the flag.