A man is hospitalized after getting shot in the stomach in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is hospitalized after getting shot in the stomach in North Philadelphia.

It happened Saturday afternoon on the 2500 block of North Jessup Street.

Video from the scene shows investigators gathering evidence, and bullet markers in front of a mini market.

So far no arrests have been made.