The limited series also stars Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennet, based on Charles Yu's best-selling novel

Jimmy O. Yang stars in first trailer for Hulu and Taika Waititi's 'Interior Chinatown' series

Jimmy O. Yang stars in Hulu's newest adaptation, 'Interior Chinatown' Jimmy O. Yang stars alongside Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennet in Hulu's newest adaptation, "Interior Chinatown," executive produced by Taika Waititi.

LOS ANGELES -- From executive producer Taika Waititi and creator/executive producer Charles Yu comes Hulu's newest original series, "Interior Chinatown," premiering with all 10 episodes this November.

The limited series stars Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennet, and is based on Charles Yu's award-winning book of the same name. Waititi also directed the pilot episode.

"Interior Chinatown" follows Willis Wu, "a background character trapped in a police procedural called 'Black & White.' Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables, dreaming about a world beyond Chinatown and aspiring to be the lead of his own story. When Willis inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, he begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, while discovering his own family's buried history and what it feels like to be in the spotlight."

Charles Yu and Jimmy O. Yang give insight into Hulu's newest series, 'Interior Chinatown,' executive produced by Taika Waititi

"I don't think it's like anything you've ever seen," explained Yang. "It's a mystery. It's a show within a show. It's really clever, but at the same time, it's incredibly entertaining."

Yu told On The Red Carpet, "it's a wild ride."

"I read his book... in one sitting. It just really spoke to me, I think. My own story's journey and also the AAPI, like, Asian-American journey in this country, and there's some great metaphors in it, but at the end of the day, I think it's an entertaining show. It's an underdog story that everybody can relate to," said Yang.

All 10 episodes of "Interior Chinatown" premiere November 19 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.