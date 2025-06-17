Joan and Chock on keeping their 'Bachelorette' love 'Golden'

They found love on the show 10 months ago -- so how are things going?

HUDSON SQUARE, New York -- "The Golden Bachelorette's" engaged couple Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple joined this week's episode of "Playing the Field: A Bachelor Podcast".

They found love on the show 10 months ago. Now, Ryan Field, Jennifer Matarese, and Gina Sirico talk to the couple about how things are going and what the future looks like for them.

They continue to search for their new apartment in NYC, and there's a timeline! Plus, Joan shares what she asked for that she feels was the secret to her and Chock's success.

The podcast team also gets the inside scoop on the "Golden" cast that was just announced for "Bachelor in Paradise!" There were some interesting additions.

Finally, Ryan and Jen recap their conversation with Joan and Chock and also talk about "Bachelor" Grant and Juliana's big breakup.

The new season of "Bachelor in Paradise" begins on July 7 on ABC.

Watch "Playing the Field" in the above player, on YouTube, or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts.