John Krasinski named People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive'

People magazine has named John Krasinski the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive.

Krasinski was revealed to be the newest winner of the honorable title on Tuesday's episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The publication also shared a photo of its new cover on social media.

In the reveal, host Stephen Colbert acted upset that he wasn't awarded the coveted title. Krasinski then appeared on screen to console Colbert, saying, "It's ok, you're not the Sexiest Man Alive but who cares? Who is? Except for me, apparently."

Krasinski then appeared in an hilarious video, in the style of an '80s infomercial, where he taught Colbert tips on how to be sexy.

The video featured a cameo from former Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans.

Krasinski is best known for starring as Jim Halpert in "The Office" for nine seasons. He also directed and starred in the 2018 "A Quiet Place" film alongside his wife, actress Emily Blunt, and went on to direct the sequel in 2020.

He also starred as Jack Ryan in the Prime Video TV series "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" from 2018 to 2023. A movie based on the series was announced last month.

Krasinski joked that when he told Blunt about his sexy achievement, he couldn't understand what she was saying because "there was so much laughter on the other end of the phone."

Krasinski takes the title from "Greys Anatomy" star Patrick Dempsey, who was crowned the 2023 Sexiest Man Alive.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)