Man pleads guilty for causing fatal crash while high on meth in Bucks County

A 32-year-old Bucks County man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a married couple from Connecticut.

A 32-year-old Bucks County man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a married couple from Connecticut.

A 32-year-old Bucks County man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a married couple from Connecticut.

A 32-year-old Bucks County man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a married couple from Connecticut.

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A 32-year-old Bucks County man has admitted to causing a crash that killed a married couple from Connecticut.

The crash happened at the intersection of Veterans Highway and Ford Road in Bristol Township on February 24.

John Wadlinger, of Bensalem, pled guilty on Thursday to 20 counts, including two counts each of homicide by vehicle while DUI and homicide by vehicle.

Police say he was high on methamphetamine when the crash happened.

31-year-old John Wadlinger of Croydon

He ran from the scene and stole a dump truck before police arrested him.

The two passengers who died were identified as Richard and Rebecca Whiddon of Brooklyn, Connecticut.

Police say they were in the area visiting a friend.