Join us at the 33rd Philadelphia Film Festival, October 17-27! | WIN TICKETS

Presenting more than 100 films, the Philadelphia Film Society's annual Philadelphia Film Festival gathers film lovers and talented filmmakers for eleven exceptional days of cinematic splendor. Throughout the year, the Film Society's artistic team scours the world's most prestigious film festivals - from Sundance to Berlin, Cannes to Toronto - for the year's most highly anticipated, innovative, and thought-provoking films, along with exclusive events with actors, directors, and industry guests - and much more!.

For more information, visit https://filmadelphia.org/33rd-philadelphia-film-festival/.