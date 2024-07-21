Man sentenced in prison break and fatal brawl outside popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop

Flores-Huerta was convicted of helping Ameen Hurst and Nasir Grant escape from a Philadelphia corrections facility in May 2023.

PHILADELPHIA -- A man convicted of helping two other men escape prison while he was in custody over a fatal brawl among soccer fans outside a famed Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant has been sentenced in both cases.

Court documents indicate that Jose Flores-Huerta, 36, was sentenced in the escape case Thursday to 11 months to 23 months plus probation.

Flores-Huerta was convicted of helping Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, who cut a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard at the Philadelphia Industrial Correction Center in May 2023.

Hurst and Grant were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing. Both were recaptured days later; Hurst was being held in four homicides and other crimes, authorities said.

Flores-Huerta and Omar Arce, 35, also pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in a fatal beating outside Pat's King of Steaks in September 2021, as soccer fans brawled following a match. A 28-year-old New York accountant, Isidro Cortes, was killed and his father and another man were hospitalized.

Both defendants were sentenced to 11 months to 23 months plus five years' probation for their roles in the brawl and eligible for immediate release on parole.

Both defendants expressed remorse as they spoke briefly through an interpreter.