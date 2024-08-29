Philadelphia man looks to win 'Most Benevolent Beard' in America

Philadelphia man looks to win 'Most Benevolent Beard' in America

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man from Philadelphia is one of five finalists vying for the 'Most Benevolent Beard' in America.

Joshua Butcher is one of thousands who made the cut -- or lack thereof -- for a good cause.

Men's grooming leader Wahl is hosting the contest, combining good grooming with goodwill.

Public votes decide the winner, who will get $20,000 for himself and an additional $5,000 for the charity of his choice.

Butcher organizes fundraisers for 'Little Smiles.' The local charity provides gifts and adventures for kids who have been impacted by serious illnesses, tragedy, and trauma.

You can vote for Butcher or one of the other finalists at woobox.com.