Family pleads for suspect to turn themselves in after loved one gunned down in front of corner store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "They took a son, they took an uncle, they took a brother, but they also took a father," says Nadine Germain.

21-year-old Joshua Dominique was at home cooking on August 9th, 2023 when he decided to go to a corner store.

That fateful decision would cost him his life.

Police say that someone opened fire on the 700 block of West Lycoming Street in Hunting Park.

Dominique was shot six times.

Fortunately, his four-year-old son who was with him was not hurt.

Dominique would cling to life for two weeks.

"He fought, he fought for his life. He fought the good fight. We're just so grateful that we had that time," says Germain.

Dominique's sister says she forgives the person who took her brother's life.

She is now calling on that individual to do the right thing and turn themselves in to authorities.

There is a $20,000 reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Meanwhile, the family has a message for the woman who put Dominique in their own pickup truck and rushed him to the hospital.

"To whoever you are, me and my family thank you so very much because you gave us those two weeks."