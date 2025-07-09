July's full buck moon is arriving: What it means for your zodiac

As summer sizzles and the heat kicks into high gear, get ready to bask in the bold energy of July's full moon, known as the "buck moon."

Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this exciting and energetic full moon.

But first, let's break down the meaning of the buck moon.

When can you see the full buck moon?

The full moon will reach peak illumination in the United States on Thursday, July 10, at 4:37 p.m. ET, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory's astronomical applications department and the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Why is it called the buck moon?

The Old Farmer's Almanac, which began publishing full moon names in the 1930s, says some Native American tribes called July's full moon the "buck moon" because it occurs in early summer, when male deer (bucks) typically begin growing new antlers covered in velvety fur.

Other Indigenous groups also had their own names for this moon, including the feather moulting moon and the salmon moon, marking seasonal changes like birds shedding feathers or salmon returning to spawn.

What zodiac sign is the buck moon in July?

The zodiac sign of each full moon is determined by the moon's position in the night sky relative to the astrological wheel. As the moon shifts year to year, so do the energies and themes associated with it, according to Thomas.

This year, the buck moon falls in Capricorn, a grounded Earth sign that sits opposite the water sign Cancer on the zodiac axis.

"The axis of Cancer-Capricorn aids us in understanding the legacies that we build, as well as how we build from tradition and the past," Thomas said. "While Cancer links to our domestic lives, heritage, ancestors, past, and the home, Capricorn oversees our professional success, career matters, public recognition and the legacies we will build toward ultimately. In a sense, this duality mirrors the private and public life of each individual."

Rituals and manifestations to try during the buck moon

Many ancient cultures and spiritual traditions have long honored celestial cycles, often harnessing the energy of the full moon for personal growth and transformation.

Astrologers say the full moon is an ideal time to manifest your dreams and set intentions, especially under this powerful lunar phase.

Because Capricorn is an Earth sign, Thomas recommends incorporating nature into your rituals -- think herbs, plants, crystals or even soil.

"The Earth signs hold dominion over money, so using bills, coins, checks, gold, or beyond to attract these energies can also be quite powerful," he added.

Potential meditations, mantras or journal prompts:





I am at one with success at all times.



If my professional life is not fulfilling me, I can create change.



I am worthy of success and attention.



I rise higher, go further, move faster, and achieve greatness.



My ambitions are crowned with glory.



Astrology horoscope for the buck moon for your zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your hard work is paying off, Aries!

"With the moon igniting your ambitions and putting a spotlight on your professional life, you'll be seeing a major moment around your career," Thomas said. "This could create glorious success if you're on the right track, especially in the form of a promotion, award, public recognition or even a new job offer."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Spread your wings and broaden your horizon, Taurus!

"You're ready to step out of your comfort zone and peer into the vast horizon," Thomas explained. "This would be a fantastic time to plan long-distance travel or focus on international relations, immigration or jetting off somewhere exotic. Mixing and mingling with different people, cultures and spiritualities could also open up your mind."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Take a closer look at your relationship, Gemini!

According to Thomas, "On one hand, you could be growing closer with someone -- or may be splitting apart like leaves blowing in the wind. You could finalize a settlement, especially in the form of a divorce or some other legalities. Intimacy and sexuality will be ignited if you're in a happy relationship."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Partnership is key for you right now, Cancer!

"If you're in a happy union, expect to be growing closer and making long-term promises, whether that's to move in, get engaged, commit or be wed," Thomas added. "If you're not, you could find that it's time to face the music and go separate ways."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your calendar's filling up fast, Leo!

"You love to be busy, but this lunation will see you juggling many different responsibilities, plans, routines and projects," Thomas said. "You could be finishing off a major endeavor for your employer or even leaving one job to begin another. If you're out of work or looking for a better job, keep your eyes out and apply!"

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Love is in the air, Virgo!

According to Thomas, "As the full moon rises, your heart could nearly burst with joy! This is an amazing time to relax, have fun and embrace your heart's desires. You may find yourself living in the moment and reveling in what makes you happy. Focus on romance, regardless if single or attached, and you could find yourself falling in love."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your home life is shifting, Libra!

"Your domestic life will be especially important now, especially if you're hosting an event, inviting family over, or even preparing for a move or renovation," Thomas explained. "If you'd like to make a change, such as redecorating or looking at real estate, you'll also be quite in luck."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Let your voice be heard, Scorpio.

"Your mind and communication talents are especially peaked," Thomas added. "This is a great time to speak up and get active on a writing, speaking, advertising, or educational project. A contract may also manifest near this time or get you to sign on the dotted line."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Expect some ups and downs with your finances, Sagittarius!

"Keep your eyes on your nest egg!" Thomas said. "Luckily, this full moon could bring the arrival of a raise, new job offer, side hustle, or lucrative client. If you'd like to raise your rates in a freelance way, you could find that this is a great time to do so. If for some reason an income source or job ends near this time, get hustling -- something else is around the corner. "

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Claim your spotlight, Capricorn.

"The most important full moon of the year arrives with your name on it!" Thomas explained. "This will likely bring a big culmination near a personal or professional goal that you've been working hard toward for quite some time. You have more dominance now, so don't be afraid to lay down the law!"

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Sit back, relax and recharge, Aquarius!

"You'll be glad that you did," Thomas noted. "If you're feeling more burnt out, make sure to listen to your heart, soul and body. Rest isn't a luxury -- it's important for everyone."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Soak it all in and embrace life, Pisces!

"You'll be feeling eager to connect with many people!" Thomas said. "If you'd like to network, expand your crew, or even ask a favor from someone in your community, you're quite in luck! Don't be afraid to speak up -- people are listening and love you!"