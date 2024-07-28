Police investigating after man shot in Kensington

WATCH LIVE

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, July 28, 2024 1:40PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are trying to figure out what led up to a shooting early Sunday morning in Kensington.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of 2nd and Cambria streets.

Officials say they found the victim shot twice, in the stomach and the thigh.

They rushed him to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators say they did arrest a man with a gun at the scene.

It is unclear if that man was involved in the shooting.

