Kenyan man wanted in Massachusetts for allegedly killing his girlfriend has been extradited to US

An international manhunt is underway to find a Massachusetts man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, whose body was found at Boston's Logan Airport.

NAIROBI, Kenya -- A Kenyan man wanted in Massachusetts to face murder charges has been extradited nearly a year after he fled the United States, authorities said Monday.

Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kangethe is wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Margaret Mbitu, whose body was found in a car at Logan International Airport in Boston on Oct. 31.

Kangethe left Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Sunday, and he's set to face murder charges at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Tuesday, Kenyan Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga said.

"I wish to reiterate my commitment and support, whenever needed, to the United States of America, and in particular the prosecution team as they proceed with the next phase of the case," Ingonga said Monday.

The prosecution said that the extradition order has earlier been issued by the court in July.

Kangethe, who has renounced his U.S. citizenship, was involved in a dramatic escape from a police cell after his Kenyan lawyer visited him in January. Disciplinary action was taken against four police officers who were on duty when he escaped. He was rearrested a week later, and his extradition case continued.

Kangethe's girlfriend Mbitu was a health care aide in Halifax, Massachusetts, and was last seen leaving work on Oct. 30 and reported missing by her family.

The preliminary investigation showed Mbitu had left her workplace and traveled with Kangethe to Lowell, Massachusetts, where he lived, the prosecution in Kenya said during the extradition case hearing.

Kangethe was also found in possession of personal items belonging to the deceased, prosecutors said.