2 more suspects sought after shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 7 wounded

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have identified two additional suspects after a shooting last month in North Philadelphia left seven people wounded.

Those suspects are identified as Khalif Duren, 23, and Amirah Square, 20.

Khalif Duren (Left) and Amirah Square (Right)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or dial 911.

One suspect is already in custody for the shooting.

Tyheed Harvey, 23, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other offenses.

Tyheed Harvey

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 in the 2800 block of N. Bambrey Street.

Video captured three suspects pull up in a car, and at least one of them fired 17 gunshots down the block.

The victims, who are between the ages of 16 and 46, were all shot while standing outside.

Harvey was taken into custody as he tried to enter a vehicle that was under surveillance, police say.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between juveniles and that led to parents getting involved, police said.

