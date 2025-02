Investigation underway after house fire leaves woman dead in Bella Vista

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a fatal house fire in the city's Bella Vista neighborhood.

When officials arrived at the 600 block of Kimball Street, the home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters discovered the body of an elderly woman inside.

They say the home had no working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.