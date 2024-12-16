Knife-wielding suspect shot at federal courthouse in Pennsylvania, prosecutor says

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A security guard at the federal courthouse in Harrisburg shot and wounded a man wielding a knife, a county prosecutor said.

Additional details of Monday's shooting weren't immediately available, and authorities said the FBI was leading the investigation.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said police responded to the shooting, which happened inside the building in the first-floor lobby.

A courthouse security officer who is contracted by the U.S. Marshals Service shot the suspect, Chardo said. The suspect was still alive, Chardo said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office in Harrisburg said the matter is under investigation but gave no details.