Pa. election workers flag 2,500 possibly fraudulent voter registrations in Lancaster County

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Officials in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, said Friday an investigation has been launched because election workers identified about 2,500 voter registration forms that may be fraudulent.

"Board of Elections staff members identified and contained incidents of voter registration fraud," the Lancaster County Elections Board said in a news release early Friday. "Elections staff and the district attorney's office are currently assessing the nature and the volume of fraud."

Pennsylvania is a pivotal swing state in the Nov. 5 election, where polls indicate the presidential contest is a close race and where 19 electoral votes are at stake.

Lancaster County's district attorney, Republican Heather Adams, and the three county commissioners planned a news conference to describe how the registration forms were identified and isolated, as well as the investigation.

The elections board consists of the three commissioners - Republicans Ray D'Agostino and Josh Parsons and Democrat Alice Yoder.

The county's news release said the registrations in question arrived in two batches shortly before Pennsylvania's deadline to register to vote, which was this past Monday.