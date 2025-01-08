24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Lansdale native and Princeton grad Ryan Quigley recovering at home after New Orleans attack

Quigley was with his friend, Tiger Bech, when a driver plowed a truck through crowds of tourists on Bourbon Street

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, January 8, 2025 5:42PM
Lansdale native and Princeton grad Ryan Quigley recovering at home after New Orleans attack
The Lansdale native and Princeton grad who was injured in the New Orleans terror attack is now recovering at home in Montgomery County.

PRINCETON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Lansdale native and Princeton grad who was injured in the New Orleans terror attack on New Year's Day is now recovering at home in Montgomery County.

Ryan Quigley was released from the hospital in Louisiana late last week.

He was with his friend, Princeton football teammate Tiger Bech, when a driver plowed a truck through crowds of tourists on Bourbon Street.

Bech was among 14 people who were killed. Police shot and killed the driver.

14 people were killed when a man rammed his truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street on New Year's Day.
14 people were killed when a man rammed his truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street on New Year's Day.
Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW