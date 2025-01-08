Quigley was with his friend, Tiger Bech, when a driver plowed a truck through crowds of tourists on Bourbon Street

Lansdale native and Princeton grad Ryan Quigley recovering at home after New Orleans attack

PRINCETON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Lansdale native and Princeton grad who was injured in the New Orleans terror attack on New Year's Day is now recovering at home in Montgomery County.

Ryan Quigley was released from the hospital in Louisiana late last week.

He was with his friend, Princeton football teammate Tiger Bech, when a driver plowed a truck through crowds of tourists on Bourbon Street.

Bech was among 14 people who were killed. Police shot and killed the driver.