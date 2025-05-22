Large black bear spotted roaming neighborhood in Salebury Twp., Bucks County
Thursday, May 22, 2025 12:11PM
SOLEBURY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Bucks County are warning residents about a large black bear that was spotted roaming around a neighborhood.
The animal was seen along Woods End Drive, near Aquetong Road, in Solebury Township.
Officials are reminding residents to make sure trash cans are secured and remove any pet food or bird feeders outdoors to avoid attracting the bear.
