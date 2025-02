Large gas leak prompts evacuations in Philadelphia's Society Hill section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large gas leak forced evacuations in Philadelphia's Society Hill section early Friday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in the 500 block of Delancy Street.

PGW and fire crews showed up at 6 a.m., looking for a source.

No injuries have been reported and Action News has been told some residents are now being allowed to return to their homes.

Crews remain on scene, measuring air quality and monitoring the situation.