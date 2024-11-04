Lawsuit against Elon Musk for $1M giveaway returns to Philadelphia court

A hearing in the lawsuit against Elon Musk's controversial $1 million voter giveaway takes place in a court of common pleas at Philadelphia City Hall.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A hearing in the lawsuit against Elon Musk's controversial $1 million voter giveaway takes place in a court of common pleas at Philadelphia City Hall.

A federal judge on Friday rejected Musk's request to move the lawsuit to federal court.

District Attorney Larry Krasner filed the suit against Musk and his PAC one week ago. He argues the voter giveaway amounts to an illegal lottery scheme.

Musk's lawyers called the lawsuit a publicity stunt.

