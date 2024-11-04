24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Lawsuit against Elon Musk for $1M giveaway returns to Philadelphia court

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, November 4, 2024 10:00AM
Lawsuit against Elon Musk for $1M giveaway returns to Philadelphia court
Lawsuit against Elon Musk for $1M giveaway returns to Philadelphia courtA hearing in the lawsuit against Elon Musk's controversial $1 million voter giveaway takes place in a court of common pleas at Philadelphia City Hall.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A hearing in the lawsuit against Elon Musk's controversial $1 million voter giveaway takes place in a court of common pleas at Philadelphia City Hall.

A federal judge on Friday rejected Musk's request to move the lawsuit to federal court.

RELATED: Philadelphia DA's challenge of Elon Musk's $1M-a-day voter sweepstakes moves to federal court

District Attorney Larry Krasner filed the suit against Musk and his PAC one week ago. He argues the voter giveaway amounts to an illegal lottery scheme.

Musk's lawyers called the lawsuit a publicity stunt.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW