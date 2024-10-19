At least 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Wynnefield Heights

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia Friday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. along the 4100 block of Monument Road in the city's Wynnefield Heights neighborhood.

Police say a car crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, which led to the collision.

There is no word yet on how many vehicles were involved in this incident.

At least one person was taken to the hospital after the crash. There is no word yet on that person's condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.