Argentine authorities probe what happened before Liam Payne's fatal fall from his hotel balcony

Prosecutors on Thursday described the circumstances surrounding of ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne's three-story fall as suspicious, given possible drug involvement.

New details emerge in Liam Payne's fatal fall from hotel balcony Prosecutors on Thursday described the circumstances surrounding of ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne's three-story fall as suspicious, given possible drug involvement.

New details emerge in Liam Payne's fatal fall from hotel balcony Prosecutors on Thursday described the circumstances surrounding of ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne's three-story fall as suspicious, given possible drug involvement.

New details emerge in Liam Payne's fatal fall from hotel balcony Prosecutors on Thursday described the circumstances surrounding of ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne's three-story fall as suspicious, given possible drug involvement.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- As Argentine authorities investigated the death of ex-One Direction singer Liam Payne, who grappled with the pressures of global stardom while still a teenager, prosecutors on Thursday described the circumstances surrounding his three-story fall as suspicious, given possible drug involvement.

Fans and media swarmed the Casa Sur Hotel in the chic Palermo neighborhood of Argentina's capital as forensic experts collected evidence a day after Payne, 31, was found dead in the hotel courtyard after plunging from his room on the third floor.

The Buenos Aires police said they found Payne's hotel room "in complete disarray" with "various items broken." They found packs of clonazepam, a central nervous system depressant, and energy supplements and other over-the-counter drugs strewn among his belongings. Forensics teams reported that a whiskey bottle, lighter and cellphone were retrieved from the internal courtyard where Payne's body was found.

MORE | Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies after fall from hotel in Argentina: Police

A fan of former One Direction singer Liam places a photo of him on a tree outside the hotel where he was found dead the previous day in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 17, 2024. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

The Argentine public prosecutor's office said that the autopsy showed internal bleeding and 25 traumatic injuries all over Payne's body, including to his skull, limbs and abdomen, consistent with the fall. It said those injuries alone were enough to cause Payne's death.

There were no signs of a third party being involved, it said, but described Payne's case as "suspicious," citing the likelihood that the star had been taking alcohol and drugs.

The lack of defensive injuries on Payne's hands indicated that "he did not adopt a reflexive posture to protect himself and that he could have fallen into a state of semi- or total unconsciousness," the public prosecutor said.

Liam Payne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'All of Those Voices' in London Thursday, March 16, 2023. Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Evidence collected from the scene, the statement added, suggested Payne "was going through some kind of substance abuse episode." It said all signs pointed to Payne being alone at the time of the incident.

Medical examiners listed Payne's cause of death as "multiple trauma" and "internal and external bleeding," and requested toxicology tests. Authorities said they took statements from three hotel employees and two women who had visited Payne in his hotel room hours before his fall in an effort to reconstruct Payne's final moments. The two women had left the hotel by the time of the incident, the prosecution said.

Fans, foreign and local, were still filtering through the cordoned-off street outside Payne's hotel on Thursday. Several girls, their cheeks tear-stained, paused to sit in trance-like silence before a makeshift memorial of candles, colorful flowers and handmade One Direction signs spilling prolifically onto the street.

MORE | Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne shocks fans around the world

Fans of singer Liam Payne were gathered outside the Buenos Aires hotel where the former One Direction member fell to his death.

Tributes also poured in from music industry figures and fellow musicians.

On Wednesday, police had said Payne "had jumped from the balcony of his room," without elaborating on how they came to that conclusion or whether the jump was intentional. Police said they had rushed to the hotel in response to an emergency call just after 5 p.m. local time Wednesday that had warned of an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol."

A hotel manager can be heard on a 911 call recording obtained by The Associated Press saying the hotel has "a guest who is overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol. ... He's destroying the entire room and, well, we need you to send someone, please."

MORE | Liam Payne death: Hotel manager pleaded for authorities to 'send someone' in frantic 911 call

Payne was known as the tousle-headed, sensible one of the quintet that went from a TV talent show to a pop phenomenon with a huge international following of swooning fans. In recent years, he had acknowledged struggling with alcoholism, saying in a YouTube video posted in July 2023 that he had been sober for six months after receiving treatment.

"We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," his family said in a statement through Payne's representative. "We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, who performed with One Direction in 2014, said he was "shocked and saddened." The Backstreet Boys said in a social media post that their hearts go out to "Directioners around the world."

With his rapid ascent to global fame, Payne had said that it took some time to adjust to life in the public eye.

"I don't think you can ever deal with that. It's all a bit crazy for us to see that people get in that sort of state of mind about us and what we do," he said in a 2013 interview with the AP, recounting an experience where a fan was in a state of shock upon meeting him.

One Direction at the 2013 American Music Awards

On The Red Carpet interviews four of the five members of One Direction at the American Music Awards in 2013: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

One Direction announced an indefinite "hiatus" in 2016, and Payne - like each of his erstwhile bandmates - pursued a solo career, shifting toward EDM and hip-hop.

While Styles became a huge solo star, the others had more modest success. Payne's 2017 single "Strip That Down," featuring Quavo, reached the Billboard Top 10, and stayed on the charts for several months. He put out an album "LP1" in 2019, and his last release - a single called "Teardrops" - was released in March.

In 2020, to mark the 10th anniversary of One Direction, Payne shared a screenshot of a text message he sent to his father on the day he joined the group, which read: "I'm in a boyband."

"What a journey ... I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my dad years ago at this exact time the band was formed," he wrote.

___

Huamani reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press journalists Natacha Pisarenko and Almudena Calatrava contributed reporting from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.