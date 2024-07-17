Lifelong friendships and memories are made during the 21 Down Beach Day in Wildwood

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Kids and adults with down syndrome were given a specially curated day at the Wildwood beach.

The 21 Down Beach Day is something people look forward to all year, with lifeguards and community members coming together to support each other.

"We're a down syndrome awareness group serving Cape May and Atlantic County. So we help families that have kids with down syndrome. We do community events...Beach Day is our biggest event of the year. Every year they say how excited the kids are," said President of 21 Down, Jill Patro.

