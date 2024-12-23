Longtime local lawman calls it a career

Kenneth Coluzzi's professional life started in 1978 when he fulfilled his dream of becoming a cop.

Along the way, his passion for the job opened doors for him.

Coluzzi, now the police chief in Lower Makefield Township, says, 'I went up through the ranks with the Philadelphia Police Department, and left the police department as a commander of the homicide unit, worked sex crimes, homicide."

Over the years, Colluzzi was involved in a number of high profile cases, including the Center City Rapist in 1998, the Pier 34 collapse in 2000, and breathing new life into the cold case known as the "Boy in the Box" investigation, which eventually resulted in the boy being identified many years later.

Colluzzi was even involved in the early years of the Action News Crime Fighters Report back in the 80's.

"I was really happy and proud to work with Rob Jennings," he says. "And it's still in existence. Rick (Williams) is doing a great job with it now and I'm glad to see that you're still profiling cases."

After 24 years in Philadelphia, this lawman's career took an unanticipated turn.

Coluzzi recalls, "I saw an ad in the paper. Lower Makefield PD. Didn't think much of it at first, saw an ad again in the paper for Lower Makefield Township. Finally decided to put my name in the hat."

That started a process that included 135 other applicants and a year's worth of vetting.

In October 2000, Kenneth Colluzzi was named the Chief of Police in Lower Makefield.

Now, after a total of 48 years wearing the badge, he has decided to call it a career.

Colluzzi says his profession has taken him through the most triumphant and most tragic days of his life, but he wouldn't have had it any other way.

"Even though there was a lot of hurdles through the years a lot of very sad times, I wouldn't trade it for anything else. I would do it all over again," he says.

Coluzzi's last day on the job will be December 31. He says he looks forward to spending time with his wife, his children, and his grandchildren.