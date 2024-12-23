Luigi Mangione to be arriagned in New York on state charges in CEO murder

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- The suspect in the United Healthcare CEO murder case will be arraigned in New York City on Monday.
Luigi Mangione faces 11 state charges, including first-degree murder as an act of terrorism in the Manhattan fatal shooting of Brian Thompson.
RELATED: How Luigi Mangione's notebook helped federal prosecutors build their case against accused CEO killer
Prosecutors plan to try the 26-year-old on state charges first, before he faces federal charges in Thompson's death.
Mangione was extradited from Pennsylvania to New York on Thursday.
ALSO SEE: CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione being held in same jail as Diddy following NY court appearance
Police arrested him at a McDonald's in Altoona earlier this month.