Luigi Mangione to be arriagned in New York on state charges in CEO murder

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- The suspect in the United Healthcare CEO murder case will be arraigned in New York City on Monday.

Luigi Mangione faces 11 state charges, including first-degree murder as an act of terrorism in the Manhattan fatal shooting of Brian Thompson.

Prosecutors plan to try the 26-year-old on state charges first, before he faces federal charges in Thompson's death.

Mangione was extradited from Pennsylvania to New York on Thursday.

Police arrested him at a McDonald's in Altoona earlier this month.

