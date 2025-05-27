Man, 74, accused of shooting 66-year-old man after fight in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 74-year-old man is accused of shooting another man on Monday night in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The gunfire erupted around 7:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of N. Park Street.

A caller told police there were two men fighting and that they were "going to go inside to get some guns."

Police say the officers heard gunshots just as they arrived on the scene. They rushed toward the sound of the gunfire to find a 66-year-old man shot in the head.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

The 74-year-old man was taken into custody. Police say an argument led to the fight, which in turn led to the shooting.

A gun and shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The names of those involved have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.