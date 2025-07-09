Man arrested for allegedly assaulting 2 women and a 13-year-old girl in Fishtown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two women and a 13-year-old girl earlier this year in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia.

City resident Noel Vargas, 29, surrendered to the Special Victims Unit on Monday.

He was charged with Indecent Assault, Harassment, and related offenses.

Noel Vargas

The first incident occurred on March 25 at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Palmer Street.

Police say a 36-year-old woman reported that while placing her son in the back seat of her car, an unknown male approached her and pinched her buttocks before fleeing northbound on Memphis Street.

The second incident occurred on March 25 at 10:05 a.m., on the 800 block of Belgrade Street.

Police say a 35-year-old female was walking when a male approached her and grabbed her buttocks. The male fled the area on Susquehanna Avenue.

The third incident took place on March 28 at approximately 8:06 a.m. on the 1500 block of East Montgomery Avenue.

Police say a 13-year-old girl reported that while walking to school, a male approached her from behind and grabbed her in a bear hug. She screamed, and the male fled southbound on Memphis Street.

