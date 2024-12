Man badly burned in Southwest Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was badly burned in a house fire in Southwest Philadelphia.

Smoke and flames spread throughout the rowhome on the 5200 block of Reinhard Street just before midnight on Tuesday.

The burn victim is hospitalized in serious condition.

First responders checked out two other residents at the scene.

There has been no word on what started the fire.