Man connected to death of Pa. state senator's nephew convicted on gun charges

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, March 12, 2025 8:50PM
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the conviction of a man for purchasing several weapons used in a violent street group.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the conviction of a man for purchasing several weapons used in a violent street group.

One of those guns was used in the deadly shooting at a Fourth of July cookout in West Philadelphia in 2021.

One of the two people killed in that shooting was Salahaldin Mahmoud, the nephew of State Senator Sharif Street.

Street attended a press conference announcing the conviction of Kelvin Gatewood.

Prosecutors say Gatewood bought guns and transferred them to individuals who later used them in violent crimes.

