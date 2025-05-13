Man critically hurt in West Philadelphia shooting

A man is in critical condition following a shooting in West Philadelphia.

A man is in critical condition following a shooting in West Philadelphia.

A man is in critical condition following a shooting in West Philadelphia.

A man is in critical condition following a shooting in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition following a shooting in West Philadelphia.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday along the 5900 block of Market Street.

Officers found the victim lying in the street, along with two bicycles.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video that they say shows two men driving up in a white SUV, stepping out and opening fire.

Police say bullets also hit two nearby businesses and a parked car.

A woman who was inside the car and the business owners were not hurt.

Authorities are still working to track down the gunmen.

