24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man injured, another in custody after incident near South Philadlephia sports complex

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, October 28, 2024 5:04PM
Man critically injured, another in custody after incident near South Philadlephia sports complex
Man critically injured, another in custody after incident near South Philadlephia sports complexWhen they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man on the sidewalk with injuries to his face, head and mouth.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in serious condition after he was attacked early Monday morning in South Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 3500 block of South Broad Street, near the South Philadephia Sports Complex, at around 4:30 a.m. for a report of an assault.

When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man on the sidewalk with injuries to his face, head and mouth.

He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested by police.

No other details about the incident or what led up to it have been released.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW