Man injured, another in custody after incident near South Philadlephia sports complex

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in serious condition after he was attacked early Monday morning in South Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 3500 block of South Broad Street, near the South Philadephia Sports Complex, at around 4:30 a.m. for a report of an assault.

When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man on the sidewalk with injuries to his face, head and mouth.

He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital.

The suspect, a 20-year-old man, was arrested by police.

No other details about the incident or what led up to it have been released.

