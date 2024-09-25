Man recovering after violent attempted robbery near his Philadelphia home; suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is recovering after police say he was attacked near his home in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Authorities told Action News they're still working to get more details on this incident, and they aren't sure why the 42-year-old victim was targeted.

It happened on the 3400 block of Englewood Street around 5:40 a.m.

According to police, two to three men approached the victim in a back alleyway.

"A struggle ensued, (the victim) was knocked to the ground, and he sustained a laceration to his face.He fled to the rear of a nearby house to seek assistance, police were called and the males fled," explained Captain Jack Ryan with Philadelphia police.

The assailants left without taking anything, investigators say. Now, the victim is recovering from his injuries.

"Seventeen staples is a serious injury," said Ryan.

Authorities are now searching for video around the back alley where the incident took place.

A similar incident happened nearby on September 15. Investigators say shots were fired on the block, but no one was reported to be hit.

Police do not think that case has anything to do with the violent attempted robbery.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the police at 215-686-TIPS.