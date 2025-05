Man shot outside his home in Philadelphia's Frankford section

A man was shot multiple times just after he walked out the front door of his home in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

A man was shot multiple times just after he walked out the front door of his home in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

A man was shot multiple times just after he walked out the front door of his home in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

A man was shot multiple times just after he walked out the front door of his home in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot multiple times just after he walked out the front door of his home in Philadelphia's Frankford section.

Police say two suspects walked up to the man on the 5300 block of Lesher Street around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, opened fire, then ran away.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital, where he is now in critical condition.