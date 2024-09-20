WATCH LIVE

Man sought for breaking into home, sexually assaulting juvenile in Northeast Philadelphia: Police

By6abc Digital Staff
Friday, September 20, 2024 7:15PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a man who broke into a Northeast Philadelphia home and then sexually assaulted a juvenile.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3000 block of Cottman Avenue.

Investigators say the man was seen trying doors in the residential area just before the burglary and sex assault.

Police say the man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, has a thin build, short hair and a full beard.

He was wearing a surgical mask, a black jacket - possibly denim - a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

He has a large tattoo on the right side of his neck, with the number '1' above his right ear.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

