Man sought in connection with alleged social media threat to kill Trump: Sources

An Arizona man is being sought in connection with an alleged social media threat to kill former President Donald Trump, according to sources.

Ronald Lee Syvrud, 66, of Benson, is wanted for "suspicious activity," the Cochise County Sheriff's Office in southeastern Arizona said.

"Syvrud is being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate," the sheriff's office said in a press release on Facebook.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office released this photo of Ronald Lee Syvrud. Cochise County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office did not provide any additional details on the alleged threats, including the name of the candidate. However, two sources told ABC News the alleged social media threat was directed at Trump.

Trump was scheduled to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise County on Thursday.

The Secret Service is aware and monitoring the incident, according to sources.

Syvrud is also being sought for several outstanding warrants, including failure to appear for a DUI in Wisconsin and failure to register as a sex offender and a hit and run in Graham County, Arizona, the sheriff's office said.

He was described by authorities as white, 6 feet tall and 220 pounds, with glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.