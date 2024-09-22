Man suffering gunshot wound drives himself to Philadelphia firehouse; suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who had been shot drove himself to a firehouse in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at on the 1100 block of South 53rd Street in the city's Kingsessing section.

Police say they were called to the area for reports of a shooting.

While on their way, officers said they were notified that the gunshot victim had driven to a firehouse at 65th Street and Woodland Avenue.

According to investigators, the man had been shot at least once while in a vehicle and then drove himself to the firehouse.

His vehicle had been struck 11 times, according to police.

"Looks like the vehicle is targeted. We're looking for the gunman," said Inspector D.F. Pace with Philadelphia police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities say they're still determining whether the shooter was in another vehicle or on foot.

Police also added that a series of cars were crashed into near where the shooting took place. Investigators are looking into whether that is connected to this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.