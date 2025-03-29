Manayunk businesses enjoy boost from warm Saturday

MANAYUNK, Philadelphia (WPVI) -- The signs of Spring are all over Manayunk from the trees, to outdoor dining, to frozen drinks.

"This melty guy here is our Gritty margarita," said Beth Fox, general manager of PHS Pop-Up Garden, showing off their drink menu.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society opened the pop-up garden for the season on Jamestown Avenue on Friday.

"This is our first big weekend and we've been really excited about it. I think we have a lot of wonderful people who are regular guests that come back and we're so happy to be back," she said.

The outdoor space is meant to be a green oasis in the middle of the city, with food, drinks, and activities for the whole family.

"I think people in this community are a lot more active than other parts of the city and we definitely benefit from that," she said.

As patrons enjoy the venue, they're also supporting PHS and its gardening programs throughout the city.

"Going to just hang out, walk around down to Main Street, enjoy the weather," said Wayne Grasela from Bustleton.

While Wayne Grasela enjoyed the garden on this warm March day, Corrie Tice took a break from her 30 mile bike ride with her friends at Chloe's Corner.

"We organized a spring series and its culminating today in this amazing weather. 75 degrees out and we stopped on our ride to get some ice cream to celebrate the spring," she said.

Other bikes and joggers joined in that mission from Main Street to the canal path soaking up the rays on this bright Saturday.

"It's wonderful, I love it," she said.