Man's body recovered from White Clay Creek in Stanton, Delaware

Delaware state police are investigating the discovery of a man's body in the White Clay Creek in Stanton.

Delaware state police are investigating the discovery of a man's body in the White Clay Creek in Stanton.

Delaware state police are investigating the discovery of a man's body in the White Clay Creek in Stanton.

Delaware state police are investigating the discovery of a man's body in the White Clay Creek in Stanton.

STANTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware state police are investigating the discovery of a man's body in the White Clay Creek in Stanton.

The body was spotted just after 3:30 p.m. Friday near Old Stanton-Christiana Road.

Police are still working to determine the man's identity.

An autopsy will now be conducted to determine his cause of death.