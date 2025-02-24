Many people got outside with the warmer temperatures on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) - - Folks were thrilled to spend the day outside. With the cold stretch of weather, many people said they were glad they got a little preview of spring on Sunday.

"It's just so refreshing, it's much better to be outside," said Megan Gentleman, of King of Prussia.

"It was unexpected because yesterday was cold, and the day before that was cold," said James Jackson, of South Philadelphia.

Finally, the temperatures rose above freezing, inspiring people to get outside.

"We've seen a lot of people out and about down the streets and people really seem like they're gathering and having a fun time," said Megan Gentleman of King of Prussia.

In Manayunk, many people grabbed a bite to eat along Main Street.

"It's not freezing. I can feel my fingers when I walk outside, and my face, and we just needed a break from being inside all day," said Maddie Cheong, of Manayunk.

Others walked around outside without a jacket for the first time in months.

"As long as you have the sweater I think you're good," said Mike Williams, of Hightstown, New Jersey.

Over in Rittenhouse Square, we found lots of people taking in all the sites and sounds on the square.

Whether it was going out for a bike ride or walking the dog, people were just happy not to be cooped up inside.

"We're super happy that it's gorgeous out, we it's been a little dark and cold the past few days so to have some sunshine and be able to sit outside and not freeze," said Christopher Lettich, of South Philadelphia.

Others felt it was warm enough to sit on a bench and feel the warmth of the sun.

"With the wind and the snow and everything it's just been a drag so I'm glad it finally seems to be breaking," said John Monaco, of East Falls.