Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach make their debut as "The Fantastic Four" at Comic-Con

Marvel's 'Fantastic Four' appear for the first time on stage at Comic-Con

Marvel's first family, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, make their debut as "The Fantastic Four" at Comic-Con.

Marvel's first family, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, make their debut as "The Fantastic Four" at Comic-Con.

Marvel's first family, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, make their debut as "The Fantastic Four" at Comic-Con.

Marvel's first family, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, make their debut as "The Fantastic Four" at Comic-Con.

SAN DIEGO -- For the first time ever, Marvel's "Fantastic Four" took the stage together alongside Marvel president, Kevin Feige, at San Diego Comic-Con.

Also known as Marvel's "first family," The Fantastic Four are comprised of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/The Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

"We are having a really, really good time. I think that I am endlessly inspired by the cast that we're in, and I don't know. I couldn't dream of something better in terms of stepping into something like this," said Pascal.

With iterations of the Fantastic Four already released, On The Red Carpet asked what would set this movie apart from the others. "I hope that, when you read all the comics and you read about how many people have come in different years and thought about new journeys for each of them to go on, there's been so many contributing, creative minds. That's what I feel most inspired by," Kirby explained.

Quinn couldn't help but commend director Matt Shakman for his vision for the film. Shakman had previously directed Disney+'s "WandaVision," which was praised for its distinct style and storytelling.

Quinn noted that Shakman's work on "WandaVision" had a "separate kind of feel to the rest of the MCU, and I think that's what he wants to bring to this."

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" arrives in theaters July 25, 2025.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this ABC station.

