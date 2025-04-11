Menendez brothers: Judge to decide whether to proceed with resentencing hearing

A hearing will be held Friday on L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman's motion to withdraw the Menendez brothers' resentencing petition.

The Menendez brothers' case is returning to court Friday for a hearing on the Los Angeles County district attorney's motion to withdraw the brothers' resentencing petition.

Depending on what the judge decides on Friday, another resentencing hearing may be set for April 17 and 18.

Lyle and Erik Menendez -- who are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez -- are fighting to be released after 35 years behind bars.

Last month, District Attorney Nathan Hochman asked the court to withdraw the motion from the previous district attorney, which was in support of resentencing. Hochman argued the brothers hadn't taken responsibility for their actions and called their claims of self-defense part of a litany of "lies."

Because the "brothers persist in telling these lies for the last over 30 years about their self-defense defense and persist in insisting that they did not suborn any perjury or attempt to suborn perjury, then they do not meet the standards for resentencing," Hochman said.

Hochman told ABC News last month that he would reconsider resentencing only if the brothers admitted to "the full range of their criminal activity and all the lies that they have told about it."

In October, Hochman's predecessor, George Gascón, announced he supported resentencing the brothers.

Gascón recommended their sentences of life without the possibility of parole be removed, and said they should instead be sentenced for murder, which would be a sentence of 50 years to life. Because both brothers were under 26 at the time of the crimes, they would be eligible for parole immediately with the new sentence.

Gascón's office said its resentencing recommendations take into account many factors, including rehabilitation in prison and abuse or trauma that contributed to the crime. Gascón praised the work Lyle and Erik Menendez did behind bars to rehabilitate themselves and help other inmates.

Over 20 Menendez relatives are pushing for the brothers' release, arguing they endured horrific abuse, have admitted guilt and apologized, and have used their decades behind bars to help others.

Resentencing is one of three possible paths to freedom for the brothers.

Another path is the brothers' request for clemency, which has been submitted to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom announced in February that he was ordering the parole board to conduct a 90-day "comprehensive risk assessment" investigation into whether Lyle and Erik Menendez pose "an unreasonable risk to the public" if they're granted clemency and released.

After the risk assessment, the brothers will appear at independent parole board hearings on June 13, Newsom said.

The third path is the brothers' habeas corpus petition, which they filed in 2023 for a review of two new pieces of evidence not presented at trial: a letter Erik Menendez wrote to his cousin eight months before the murders detailing his alleged abuse from his father, and allegations from a former boy band member who revealed in 2023 that he was raped by Jose Menendez.

In February, Hochman announced that he was asking the court to deny the habeas corpus petition, arguing the brothers' new evidence wasn't credible or admissible.