Mets aim to break 4-game road skid, play the Phillies

New York Mets (45-31, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (46-30, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Griffin Canning (6-3, 3.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Phillies: Mick Abel (2-0, 2.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

Phillies -119, Mets -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will aim to stop a four-game road skid when they play the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 46-30 record overall and a 25-13 record at home. The Phillies have a 20-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York is 45-31 overall and 18-21 in road games. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.16 ERA, which leads the majors.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Mets are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has nine doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 54 RBI for the Phillies. Max Kepler is 9 for 35 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has a .291 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 22 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs. Brandon Nimmo is 13 for 39 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .288 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Mets: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Mets: Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.