One month remains until deadline to have Real ID for domestic flight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The deadline to have a Real ID to board a plane for a domestic flight is fast approaching.

The new rule goes into effect on May 7, which is just one month away.

If you do not have a Real ID by then, a passport will be required to fly domestically.

Dozens of driver's license centers across Pennsylvania were open Monday until 4:15 p.m. to process Real ID applications.

PennDOT is planning more "Real ID Days" on Mondays leading up to the deadline.

For a list of Driver's License Centers holding "Real ID Days," visit this link at PA.gov.