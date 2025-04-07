One month remains until deadline to have Real ID for domestic flight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The deadline to have a Real ID to board a plane for a domestic flight is fast approaching.
The new rule goes into effect on May 7, which is just one month away.
If you do not have a Real ID by then, a passport will be required to fly domestically.
Dozens of driver's license centers across Pennsylvania were open Monday until 4:15 p.m. to process Real ID applications.
PennDOT is planning more "Real ID Days" on Mondays leading up to the deadline.
For a list of Driver's License Centers holding "Real ID Days," visit this link at PA.gov.